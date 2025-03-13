Kareena Kapoor , Saif Ali Khan jet set for vacation with Taimur and Jeh

Mumbai: Bollywood's beloved couple, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, were spotted at the Mumbai airport early Thursday morning, setting a fashion benchmark.

The couple, accompanied by their two sons, Taimur and Jeh, was seen leaving the city just ahead of the Holi festival.

Both parents sported a relaxed yet stylish look, exuding effortless chic.

Kareena Kapoor, known for her impeccable fashion choices, kept it chic yet minimal with a black and white ensemble. She wore a fitted white turtleneck tee paired with black tights. Kareena finished the look with a long black coat that added a layer of sophistication, featuring full-length sleeves and a stylish open front with relaxed side slits.

Her footwear choice, chunky white sneakers, added a comfortable touch to her look. She accessorized with a large tote, stylish rings, and oversized sunglasses.

For makeup, she opted for a natural look, with rose-tinted lips and subtle blush. With her hair styled in soft waves and parted down the center, she gave the camera a charming smile before heading into the terminal.

Saif, ever the gentleman, complemented Kareena's look with his own laid-back style. He wore a navy American flag-printed T-shirt paired with acid-washed dark blue denim jeans that gave off a cool, casual vibe.

His fashion-forward choice was further enhanced with tan suede boots, nerdy glasses, and a luxury watch that spoke volumes of his refined taste.

The standout feature, however, was his signature moustache, which added a touch of old-world charm to his contemporary style.

The couple's children, Taimur and Jeh, were also spotted with the family. Taimur walked hand-in-hand with his father while Jeh was carried by their nanny.

With Holi just around the corner, it seems the family will be taking their celebrations outside Mumbai, leaving fans eagerly awaiting a peek at their festive plans. (ANI)