Kareena Kapoor Khan elevates power dressing in olive blazer, denim combo

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]: Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan never misses a chance to impress her fans with her style.

On Friday, she stepped out in the city in full stylish mode. She was snapped by the paparazzi at the Uniqlo store launch in Mumbai.

Dressed in an olive blazer and denims, Kareena rocked a casual chick look like a pro.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena has been in the spotlight for her latest project, 'The Buckingham Murders', directed by Hansal Mehta.'The Buckingham Murders' was released in theatres on September 13.

The mysterious drama revolves around sergeant Jasmeet 'Jass' Bhamra (Kareena) dealing with the loss of her young son Ekam (Mairaaj Kakkar). She is assigned a case of a missing boy, Ishpreet, roughly as old as Ekam. The film's ensemble also includes Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

Earlier in an interview with Variety, Kareena had revealed that her character in the film is inspired by Kate Winslet's role in 'Mare of Easttown.'"I love 'Mare of Easttown' and when Hansal came to me, I said this is something that I've really been dying to do. So we've moulded a little bit on those lines, she plays a detective cop in that," she said.

This Diwali, she also came up with 'Singham Again', which is directed by Rohit Shetty and also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Jackie Shroff. (ANI)