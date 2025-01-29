Karan Johar Announces Ibrahim Ali Khan's Bollywood Debut

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to introduce Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, to Bollywood.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Johar shared his excitement and fond memories of his bond with Ibrahim's parents, reminiscing about his long-standing connection with the family.

Reflecting on his relationship with Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Karan recalled his early encounters with both of them.

"I met Amrita or Dingy, as the loved ones call her, when I was just 12 years old. She did a film for my father, Yash Johar, called Duniya in 1984, and I remember the energy and grace she had. But what I remember the most is the warmest Chinese dinner with her after our first meeting," Karan shared.

He also fondly remembered meeting Saif for the first time, noting how Saif's charm and suave demeanour reminded him of Ibrahim's personality.

Karan Johar expressed his deep admiration for the Khan family, emphasizing their contribution to cinema and the entertainment industry.

"Films are in their blood, their genes and their passion," he said, revealing his excitement about Ibrahim stepping into the limelight.



The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' director added that this marks a new chapter in his collaboration with the family, one that spans four decades, as he has also worked with Sara Ali Khan in 'Simmba' as one of the producers of the film.

Ibrahim's sister, actress Sara Ali Khan, also joined in celebrating her brother's debut by sharing Karan's announcement on her Instagram stories.

"@iakpataudi welcome to the movies," she wrote, welcoming Ibrahim to the film industry.

This announcement comes a day after Karan Johar teased the launch of new talent, posting a reel on social media about debutant directors and actors, hinting at a fresh wave of stories being told by his production house, Dharma Productions.

Ibrahim has previously worked as an assistant director on Karan's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' which starred Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan, among others in the lead roles. (ANI)