Kapoor Family Meets PM Modi to Honor Raj Kapoor's Centenary with 100 Film Festival

New Delhi: The Kapoor family met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 10 in Delhi, for a special meeting ahead of the upcoming Raj Kapoor 100 Film Festival.

The festival will celebrate the centenary of Raj Kapoor, one of the most iconic figures in Indian cinema, who passed away in 1988. The meeting in Delhi saw Kareena, Saif, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and other family members come together to discuss the upcoming celebrations.

Kareena shared delightful pictures from the meeting on social media, where the Kapoor family appeared overjoyed to meet the Prime Minister.

The photographs also showed Saif and Ranbir engaging in a conversation with PM Modi.

However, the highlight of the post was Kareena seeking an autograph for her sons, Taimur and Jeh from the PM.

The Prime Minister graciously wrote "Tim and Jeh" on a piece of paper, a gesture that delighted the fans on social media.

In a heartfelt post, Kareena expressed her gratitude for the special meeting. "We are deeply humbled and honoured to have been invited by the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, to commemorate the extraordinary life and legacy of our grandfather, the legendary Raj Kapoor. Thank you Shri Modi ji for such a special afternoon. Your warmth, attention, and support in celebrating this milestone meant the world to us," she wrote.

Kareena also shared details of the Raj Kapoor 100 Film Festival, which will take place from December 13 to 15, 2024.

"As we celebrate 100 glorious years of Dadaji's artistry, vision, and contribution to Indian cinema, we honour the timeless impact of his legacy, which continues to inspire us and generations to come," she continued.



The festival will showcase 10 iconic Raj Kapoor films across 40 cities and 135 cinemas, with a ticket price of Rs 100.

The announcement of the film festival, which will include screenings of classics such as 'Aag', 'Barsaat', 'Awaara', 'Shree 420', and 'Mera Naam Joker', has sparked excitement among cinema lovers.

The films, restored for modern audiences, will be shown at PVR-Inox and Cinepolis cinemas across India.

In a recent appearance at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2024, Ranbir Kapoor discussed the significance of preserving his grandfather's work, emphasizing the collaborative efforts involved in restoring Raj Kapoor's films.

"It's important we remember our roots--not just Raj Kapoor, but so many filmmakers and artists who have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema," Ranbir remarked.

Raj Kapoor's films are renowned for their storytelling, timeless music, and social relevance. His legacy continues to influence generations of filmmakers and audiences.

Known as "India's Greatest Showman," Raj Kapoor's career spanned several decades, from his early days as a child actor to his later success as a director and producer. (ANI)