Kapil Sharma shares how Hira Warina supported him while filming a romantic track in ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’

Mumbai: Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma has opened up about his experience shooting a romantic song with co-star Hira Warina in "Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2."

He revealed how she played a key role in making him feel completely at ease on set while shooting for the romantic track ‘Ranjhe Nu Heer.’ Kapil shared, “It was a romantic song for Warina and me, and the very first day of the shoot in Bhopal was extremely hot. In the song, it may look like I’m lost in her eyes, but the moment the director called ‘cut,’ I’d take off my kurta and sit in my undershirt just to cool down.”

“I’d really like to thank Warina for making me feel so comfortable on set. Your performance truly depends on your co-star, and when you get a good response from the person opposite you, it naturally lifts your own performance too,” he added.

“Ranjhe Nu Heer” is a soulful romantic track rendered by Jubin Nautiyal. The melody, composed by DigV, carries a gentle, soothing charm, while Lavraj’s lyrics bring in the feel of classic, old-school romance. The song beautifully captures the emotion of a lover pouring his heart out — a Ranjha speaking to his Heer.

Notably, for the first time, Kapil Sharma takes on a full-fledged romantic avatar, sporting a turbaned look as he romances Warina on screen.

On a related note, the upcoming film directed by Anukalp Goswami, is produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain and Abbas Mustan under the banner of Venus Worldwide Entertainment in association with Abbas Mustan Film Production. The comedy drama also stars Manjot Singh, Tridha Choudhury, Parul Gulati, and Ayesha Khan in lead roles. Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, and Hardika Sharma will be seen in supporting roles.

“Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2” is set to release in theatres on 12 December 2025.

