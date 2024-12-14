Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Turns 23: Karan Johar Reflects on the Legacy of the Iconic Bollywood Film

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Karan Johar's 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', one of Bollywood's most iconic family dramas, has turned 23 today.

The film, released in 2001, remains a beloved classic, thanks to its star-studded cast, unforgettable dialogues, and timeless music.

Johar, who made his directorial debut with 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' in 1998, captured hearts worldwide with his second directorial venture, which featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Hrithik Roshan in pivotal roles.

To mark the milestone, Karan Johar took to Instagram to share nostalgic pictures from the film's set, expressing heartfelt gratitude to the cast, crew, and most importantly, the audience for keeping the film's legacy alive over the years.



In his post, Johar reflected on the emotional journey of creating the film, calling it a "pinch me" moment.

He wrote, "23 years!!! Phew...truly one of those pinch me moments - right now & even back then...being on set with these legends!! It was my second film as a director and I think I was immensely fortunate that this magnanimous cast and the entire crew put in so much faith in me to deliver khushi & gham in abundance!"

Johar's tribute was not just a reflection on the past, but also a thank-you note to the millions of fans who have kept the spirit of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' alive.

He continued, "The biggest shout out goes to the audience...the fans...our family - who continue to watch our film and recite every dialogue, dance on every song and keep this film alive in its truest sense...THANK YOU!"

The film, which explores themes of family, love, and separation, quickly became a massive success upon its release.

With memorable performances by Shah Rukh Khan as the beloved Rahul, Amitabh Bachchan as the strong patriarch Yashvardhan, Kajol as the spirited and loving Anjali, and Kareena Kapoor as the charming Pooja, the film struck a chord with audiences.

Songs like "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham", "Shava Shava", "Suraj Hua Madhham", "Bole Chudiyan" became anthems of the early 2000s, and the film's emotional depth ensured its place in Bollywood history.

Over the years, 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' has not only remained a fan favourite but has also been a source of inspiration for future generations of filmmakers.

Meanwhile, Karan returned to the director's chair after a long hiatus through the rom-com 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', which released on July 28, 2023.

Featuring a fresh pairing of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the film also brought back the veteran stars Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra in key roles.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' was well-received by audiences and critics alike, marking a successful comeback for Johar after nearly five years since his last directorial venture, 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' (2016). (ANI)