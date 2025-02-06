Jim Sarbh's 'Next, Please' Explores Modern Love Through Virtual Reality

Mumbai: Actor Jim Sarbh will soon be seen in a film titled 'Next, Please.'

As per the makers, the film is a "unique take on modern relationships through the lens of virtual reality." It stars Jim Sarbh as an eccentric bar owner and Shreya Dhanwanthary as Arpita, the film transports audiences into a world where technology shapes romance, blurring the boundaries between authenticity and illusion.

'Next, Please' follows Arpita, a hardened cynic, as she takes a chance on love through a VR-powered dating experience. Choosing a speakeasy bar from prohibition-era Mumbai, she embarks on a conversation with Vinay, a man who shares her skepticism about romance; But when Arpita breaks the cardinal rule of the experience and removes her VR headset, she is confronted with an unsettling reality - one that challenges the connection she thought was real.

in a press note Sarbh shared about his role, "The idea of love through VR is not just fascinating, it's a bit unsettling too. It speaks to how technology has started to shape our most intimate connections, often blurring the line between what's real and what's not. What drew me in was the concept of a VR dating bar--it's like old-school romance in a new, unpredictable form. It's raw, messy, and real in ways we don't often expect from technology. I'm excited for the audience to experience this fresh take on love."

Rishav Kapoor, the director of the movie elaborated on the themes of the film, saying, "Modern love has been corrupted by modern conveniences. I've always been fascinated by authenticity--how love challenges us to be our truest selves. With social media and virtual reality in the mix, it's harder than ever to be real. 'Next, Please' explore the blurred lines between reality and virtual reality, as two people who pride themselves on being 'real' struggle to find love in a world where they connect in a world where authenticity is elusive."

Chaitanya Tamhane, writer and producer of 'Next, Please', commented "In an era where virtual experiences blur the lines of human connection, 'Next, Please' explores the evolution of modern romance. Is technology bringing us closer, or are we losing ourselves in digital illusions? This story challenges us to rethink love, intimacy, and what it truly means to be present in reality."

Shreya Dhanwanthary also shared her views.

"Dating anyway right now is kinda hard. And the way it is going and the way technology is speeding up, it is so surreal to see the way that we as a race are finding ourselves quite ill equipped to match with the strides that technology is making," she added. (ANI)