Jaideep Ahlawat shares what it felt like to shoot with Shah Rukh Khan in King

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat: known today for his precision and standout acting, revealed in an interview with IANS what the experience of working with megastar Shah Rukh Khan was like in 'King'.

The actor is all set to share the screen space with megastar Shah Rukh Khan in their upcoming movie King. Talking to IANS, Jaideep said, “I had worked with him in Raees for around 3-4 days. But this time with King, it's even better.”

He added, “The warmth and love that you feel when you are around him is an experience in itself. You just cannot describe it."

The actor, talking to IANS, also reflected on working with Bollywood power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in 'Jewel Thief' and 'Jaane Jaan', respectively.

"Both the films had a very different premise and were extremely different from each other," said Jaideep while talking to IANS. "So that was another reason for my different approach while at work towards both of them and from them as well," he added. "But I had a lot of fun working with them. I didn't talk to Kareena much. I was scared and sceptical of whether to talk to her or not, because my character, Naren Vyas, in 'Jaane Jaan' was such. So in a way, it was in my interest not to talk to her," Jaideep said, admitting to maintaining distance that actually helped him stay in character because the film’s premise demanded restraint.

Talking about working with Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep said, “But in 'Jewel Thief', it was all fun and absolutely memorable. So we had a lot of fun there. Both of them are very beautiful people, and I had a lot of fun working with them.” For the uninitiated, 'Jaane Jaan', released in September 2023, featured Jaideep as Naren Vyas, while in 'Jewel Thief', Jaideep played the role of antagonist opposite Saif Ali Khan.

The film received mixed reviews, but Jaideep won great reviews for his performance, and especially for his dance sequence in the song ‘Jaadu’. His exceptional dancing skills had surprised the audience, making him an instant sensation.

Meanwhile, Jaideep is currently being widely praised for his performance as an antagonist, Rukma, in the third instalment of the hit web series 'The Family Man'. The actor will also be seen in the movie Ikkis, which also stars the late superstar Dharmendra.

--IANS