Jackie Shroff Pays Heartfelt Tribute to RD Burman on His Death Anniversary

Mumbai: Bollywood versatile actor Jackie Shroff remembered the late legendary singer RD Burman on his death anniversary today.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Yudh' actor paid tribute to the singer and shared a small monochrome video of RD Burman performing his iconic song 'Duniya Mein Logon Ko' on the stage.

He wrote, "Remembering RD Burman Ji (27 Jun 1939-4 Jan 1994)" accompanied by the folded hands.

The Instagram story also had a photo of the singer in which he was seen wearing a red shirt and black glasses.

Even after 31 years of his death, the music lovers still cherish the compositions of RD Burman. He has also collaborated with legendary writers and singers like Gulzar, Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar and many others.

One of the most successful collaborations of RD Burman was with Gulzar. the duo weaved magic together.

The collaboration between the ace composer and maverick lyricist began with a song from 'Parichay'. Remember 'Musafir Hoon Yaaron' song? The duo created it.

If reports are to be believed, RD Burman landed up at Gulzar's home at one o'clock in the night to make him hear the tune made for this song. Both of them sat listening to the tunes in the car the whole night, developing a life-long friendship.

RD Burman and Gulzar also worked on iconic songs such as 'Tere bina zindagi se koi' ('Aandhi' 1975), 'O manjhi re' ('Khushboo' 1975), and 'Tujhse naraz nahi zindagi' ('Masoom' 1983) among others.

Born to the rising star in the musical firmament, SD Burman in the year 1939, Pancham Da undoubtedly revolutionised Hindi film music since he debuted as a composer with comedian Mehmood's 1961 movie Chhote Nawab.

He passed away on January 4, 1994, at the age of 54. (ANI)