It's pathetic: Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured BF Shikhar Pahariya slams troll over caste comment

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, recently shut down a troll who targeted him over his caste.

During Diwali last year, Shikhar posted a couple of adorable pictures that also featured Janhvi Kapoor and a couple of dogs. However, a social media user left a comment on his post that read, "Lekin tu toh Dalit hai (But, you're a Dalit)."

Shikhar, who is often seen ignoring negativity, didn't hold back this time. Upset by the comment, Shikhar took to his Instagram Story on Monday to call out the troll and expressed his disappointment that people still hold such "backward mindsets" in 2025. He went on to mention that the troll clearly failed to grasp the meaning of Diwali, which is a festival of "light, progress, and unity."

"It's honestly pathetic that in 2025, there are still people like you with such a small, backward mindset," Shikhar wrote.

"Diwali is a festival of light, progress, and unity--concepts that are clearly beyond your limited intellect. India's strength has always been in its diversity and inclusivity, something you clearly fail to grasp. Maybe instead of spreading ignorance, you should focus on educating yourself, because right now, the only thing truly 'untouchable' here is your level of thinking," his post further read.

Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of former Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde. His mother, Smruti Shinde, is an actress, while his brother, Veer Pahariya, recently made his Bollywood debut in Sky Force alongside Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, and Sara Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar have never publicly confirmed or denied their relationship. However, the two are often spotted together at parties, film screenings, and family events. Reports suggest that their relationship began even before Janhvi's Bollywood debut, but they faced a brief rough patch in between. (ANI)