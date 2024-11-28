Isqh Ajay Devgn celebrates 27 years of the romantic comedy with a special post for Kajol fans call them Bollywood ki no 1 jodi

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Ajay Devgn and Kajol, one of B-town's most popular couples, have shared the screen in many films. Their 1997 movie 'Ishq', a romantic-comedy directed by Indra Kumar, has now completed 27 years since its release and to celebrate this special day, Ajay treated fans with an adorable post.

The 'Singham' actor took to his Instagram account on Thursday to share a collage with two pictures. One was a still from 'Ishq', showing him and Kajol in a memorable scene, and the other was a recent photo of the couple.

In the new picture, Kajol is seen leaning on Ajay's shoulder, while he wraps an arm around her. He captioned it, "27 years of Ishq and ISHQ @kajol."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DC5pRyEIPvv/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Soon after the actor dropped the picture, fans chimed in the comment section.

One fan wrote, "Bollywood ki 1 jodi super love you ajay sir"

"She's still as beautiful as ever" said another fan.

"Ishq chalu aahe," wrote a third one.

The film, which also starred Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla, was known for its mix of comedy, romance, and drama. It remains a favorite among fans till date. The movie featured a strong supporting cast, including Johny Lever, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, and Dalip Tahil.

Ajay and Kajol have also worked together in other films like 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha', Dil Kya Kare', 'Raju Chacha', and 'Gundaraj'.

Meanwhile, Ajay is basking in the success of 'Singham Again', which is directed by Rohit Shetty.

In the film, he reprised the role of police officer Bajirao Singham whom he first essayed in the first part in 2011 and then again in 2014 in the second instalment of the 'Singham' franchise.

'Singham Again' also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone, among others. It was released in theatres on Diwali, facing a clash with Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. (ANI)