Ishaan Khatter shares adorable childhood photos of brother Shahid Kapoor on his birthday

Mumbai: As actor Shahid Kapoor celebrated his 44th birthday on Tuesday his brother Ishaan Khatter penned a heartwarming birthday note and shared adorable childhood photos of the actor.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Dhadak' actor took a trip down memory lane and cherished his unforgettable moments with his brother Shahid Kapoor.

In the series of childhood photos, a teenage Shahid was seen holding baby Ishaan in his arms. In another snap, the actor was seen posing with Shahid by the seaside.

Ishaan also shared a behind-the-screen photo from the sets of a film. In the picture, Shahid was seen sitting in a car while Ishaan held a clapboard in his hands.

While sharing the pictures, the actor wrote, "Not much has changed! Still stealing your clothes. Happy birthday to the supernova big bro."

On the occasion, the actor's wife, Mira Kapoor, penned a heartwarming caption for Shahid. She wrote, "Love of my life, light of my world. Happy Birthday to my forever. In the middle of everything and at the end of it all, you're the one. The magic is in you."

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Deva, co-starring Pooja Hegde. In the movie, Shahid portrays a rebellious police officer who delves into a high-profile case.

As he digs deeper, he unravels a complex web of deceit and betrayal, plunging into a perilous journey of investigation while Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in the role of a journalist.

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, 'Deva' is an action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrills and drama. It was released on January 31, 2025. (ANI)