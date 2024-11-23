IFFI 2024: Neetu Chandra opens up about 'Jackson Halt'

Panaji (Goa) [India]: Actor-producer Neetu Chandra is quite happy as her film 'Jackson Halt' was screened at the 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Speaking with ANI, Neetu said, "The film is in the Maithili language. It's a thriller. It's available on Prasar Bharati's new OTT platform 'Waves'. Go watch it."

Neetu attended the screening with the film's actors Nishchal Abhishek and director Nitin Chandra.

Neetu also took to Instagram and shared pictures from the festival.

In one of the images, she could be seen posing with the director and wrote, "Our strength and director."

Meanwhile, IFFI 2024, which began on November 20, showcases over 180 international films from 81 countries, including 16 world premieres, 3 international premieres, 43 Asian premieres, and 109 Indian premieres.

Notably, the organisers have also included a tribute programme to honour the 100th birth anniversaries of four Indian cinema legends: actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, director Tapan Sinha, Telugu cinema star Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), and singer Mohammed Rafi, as per Variety.

The 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is being held in Goa and will run until November 28. (ANI)