Hrithik Roshan Celebrates 25 Years in Bollywood, Thanks Media for Shaping His Journey

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Hrithik Roshan debuted in Bollywood with the 2000 film 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' and now coming January 14, he will mark his 25th year as an actor in the Indian film industry.

Interestingly, in a few days, on January 10, he will also turn a year older. This month is truly special for Hrithik and his fans.

On Tuesday, Hrithik took some time off his schedule and met with members of Indian media in Mumbai. During his informal meeting, he expressed his gratitude to them for supporting him throughout his journey so far.

In a heartfelt speech, Hrithik reflected on his career, thanking media for making him "responsible".

"25 years! I remember 25 years back when 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' was releasing I was so shy and so anxious that I didn't do a single interview. I didn't step out of my house to do anything. I just skipped the entire promotional event... 25 years have passed and unfortunately, that side of me has not changed. I'm still as shy...This is really an excuse and an opportunity for me to say things to all of you that probably I have never said in 25 years," he said.

"I truly think that you have helped me, all of you, have helped me become the human and the actor that I am in these 25 years through our interactions. Through all the questions and answers you have made me feel made me feel uncomfortable I grew with that. sometimes you made me feel responsible sometimes you made me feel accountable. Guys, not good for a shy guy! Guys, not good for a shy guy," Hrithik added.

Hrithik's kind words for the media evoked a loud cheer from the members of the media who were present at an intimate bash organized by the actor to celebrate his 25 years in the industry.

"You know, it is you speaking to them, telling them how to see me, and how to understand me. It is your perceptions that you shared with the world that taught them how to see me. Thank you for that. Thank you for making me, contributing so much to my journey," he concluded.

Hrithik's debut film was directed by his father Rakesh Roshan. Now, after so many years, the film will be re-released in theatres on the occasion of Hrithik's birthday. (ANI)