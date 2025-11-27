Hema Malini mourns ‘loving husband’ Dharmendra: He was everything to me

Mumbai: Actress-politician Hema Malini expressed profound grief over the passing of her husband and legendary actor Dharmendra, sharing an emotional tribute to the superstar, whom she said was "everything to her.”

Taking to X, formerly called Twitter, Hema penned an emotional note. In the heartfelt message, she described Dharmendra as “many things to me”, “my ‘go-to’ person” and “was everything to me.”

She wrote in the note: “Dharam ji. He was many things to me. Loving Husband, adoring Father of our two girls, Esha & Ahaana, Friend, Philosopher, Guide, Poet, my ‘go to’ person in all times of need - in fact, he was everything to me! And always has been through good times and bad. He endeared himself to all my family members with his easy, friendly ways, always showing affection and interest in all of them.”

Hema highlighted Dharmendra’s enduring legacy as a public figure.

“As a public personality, his talent, his humility in spite of his popularity, and his universal appeal set him apart as a unique icon unequalled among all the legends. His enduring fame and achievements in the film industry will last forever.”

Reflecting on her personal loss, she said: My personal loss is indescribable and the vacuum created is something that will last through the rest of my life.After years of togetherness, I am left with myriad memories to relive the many special moments…”

The actress-politician shared a string of images on X and captioned it: “Togetherness over the years - always there for us. Some special moments..”

Dharmendra breathed his last on November 24. He had been hospitalised at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after reportedly complaining of breathlessness. After getting the necessary treatment, he was discharged on November 12 and continued his recovery at home.

On the professional front, Dharmendra will be seen posthumously in the movie 'Ikkis', directed by ace director Sriram Raghavan. It also stars Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia. The movie is a war drama based on the life of Arun Khetarpal, the youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient.

--IANS