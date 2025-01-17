He Was Covered in Blood’: Auto Driver Recalls Rushing Saif Ali Khan to Hospital After Bandra Stabbing

Mumbai: The auto-rickshaw driver who rushed Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan to the hospital after he was stabbed multiple times at his Bandra residence early Thursday has shared details about the incident.

Bhajan Singh Rana, who usually drives at night, described what happened and how he stepped in to help.

Speaking to ANI, the driver shared that he saw a woman trying to hire an auto-rickshaw at 2 am on Thursday. Soon after he approached the scene, he saw the 'Hum Tum' actor covered in "blood," coming out of the gate, accompanied by a few others.

The actor was "bleeding" from his "neck and back," the driver said.

"I drive my vehicle at night. It was around 2-3 a.m. when I saw a woman trying to hire an auto, but nobody stopped. I also heard calls for a rickshaw from inside the gate. I took a U-turn and stopped my vehicle near the gate. A man covered in blood came out, along with 2-4 others. They put him in the auto and decided to go to Lilavati Hospital. I dropped them there, and later I came to know that he was Saif Ali Khan. I saw him bleeding from his neck and back," Rana told ANI.

When asked if the police had called him to give a statement, Rana said, "No."

Earlier, Saif's staff members were brought to the Bandra Police Station for questioning regarding the case but were later allowed to leave.

The Mumbai Police has clarified that no arrests have been made so far, and the investigation is ongoing.

The actor is currently admitted to Lilavati Hospital and is being treated.

Saif was attacked by an intruder in his 11th-floor Bandra flat in the early hours of Thursday. The incident occurred when the intruder allegedly confronted the actor's maid at his residence. As Saif attempted to intervene, the situation escalated into a violent altercation, resulting in the actor sustaining several stab wounds.

Saif underwent surgery at Lilavati. According to the doctors, Saif sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a knife lodged in his spine, and surgery was performed to remove a 2.5-inch-long blade from the actor's spine and repair his leaking spinal fluid.

While Saif is "out of danger," doctors are continuing to monitor him. (ANI)