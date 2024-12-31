Genelia Deshmukh & Ananya Panday Ring in 2025 with Gratitude and Positive Vibes

New Delhi: Bollywood star Genelia Deshmukh is an avid social media user. From sharing pictures from her special occasions to giving the audience a sneak peek into her professional life, the 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na' star never misses a chance to virtually update her fans about what she is up to.

On Tuesday, she wished her fans a Happy New Year and expressed her gratitude to 2024.

Sharing a picture of herself in a blue jumpsuit, Genelia wrote, "Last day of 2024 and I feel like the year just went by...time for 2025. With absolute gratitude to the last year and a positive energy to the new one. 2025 here we come."

Like Genelia, many other B-towners also expressed their excitement about welcoming the new year.

Ananya on Monday took to Instagram and posted a recap video showcasing her memorable moments from this year.



The video features visuals from her hit projects 'Call Me Bae' and 'CTRL'. It also has clips from her ramp walk for late fashion designer Rohit Bal's last show.

"WHAT A YEAR couldn't possibly be more grateful for all the opportunities and the people and the memories and the love going into 2025 recharged with all the positivity and good vibes let's goooooooo," she captioned the post.

2024 turned out to be a great year for Ananya. Her web series 'Call Me Bae' and OTT film 'CTRL' did extremely well, garnering audience's attention.

Recently, in an interview with ANI, Ananya's mother Bhavana Pandey expressed gratitude to the audience for appreciating Ananya's hard work as she delivered back-to-back successful projects.

While opening up about her daughter's newfound success, Bhavana feels that Ananya's rise from being seen as a 'nepo' kid to an actor who is capable of giving life to a character comes down to the mantra that exists within them.

"(I am) very grateful. I know she's worked hard and everyone does. She's worked hard. But the idea is to put your head down and work hard and take the important, necessary criticism in your stride and work even harder. And the rest is noise," she said.

In the coming months, Ananya will be seen sharing screen space in a new romantic drama titled 'Chand Mera Dil' with Lakshya. (ANI)