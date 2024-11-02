Gauahar Khan leads charge in 'Fauji 2' as new trailer arrives on SRK's birthday

Mumbai: In a spectacular birthday treat for Shah Rukh Khan, the creators of 'Fauji 2' have unveiled an exhilarating trailer that showcases a fresh cast ready to revive this iconic series.

With the series set to premiere on Doordarshan this November, anticipation is building among fans eager for a modern twist on a beloved classic.

Leading the charge in this new iteration is Gauahar Khan, alongside Vicky Jain and an exciting ensemble cast.

The trailer hints at a gripping storyline that intertwines nostalgia with contemporary themes, celebrating the bravery and unity of India's armed forces in a way that resonates with both longtime followers and new viewers.

Sandeep Singh, who shared the trailer on his Instagram, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Mark your calendars and brace yourselves for the next generation of Faujis! A new era of courage and sacrifice begins." This sentiment was echoed by Gauahar Khan, who took to her Instagram stories to share her excitement, writing, "Yayyy trailer out now! Watch till the end."

Watch: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DB3GxtRxUs5/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=f2892f9d-95a7-4e4d-8064-368891fb65e9

'Fauji 2' is produced and creatively directed by Sandeep Singh, with Vicky Jain and Zafar Mehdi as co-producers.

The series features Sameer Hallim as the Creative Head and its title track is composed by Shreyas Puranik, with vocals by Sonu Nigam.

The series is based on a story by Vishal Chaturvedi, with the screenplay penned by Amarnath Jha and dialogues crafted by Anil Choudhary and Chaitanya Tulsyan.

Also Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 becomes Kartik Aaryan's biggest opener, mints Rs 36.60 crore

This revival also marks the directorial debut of Abhinav Pareek, who is known for his previous works like 'Sab Moh Maaya Hai' and 'A Wedding Story'.

Additionally, Nishant Chandrashekhar serves as a director for this ambitious project.

'Fauji 2' is set to air starting November 18, with episodes scheduled for Mondays through Thursdays at 9 PM on DD National.

The series will be broadcast in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi, and Bengali.

—ANI