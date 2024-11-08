Game Changer unveils new poster featuring Kiara Advani, ahead of teaser release

New Delhi: The makers of the highly anticipated thriller drama 'Game Changer' have released a new poster featuring actress Kiara Advani, ahead of the film's much-anticipated teaser release.

Sri Venkateswara Creations, the production house behind the movie, took to Instagram on Friday to unveil the vibrant new poster along with the teaser release date.

In the poster, Kiara can be seen in a glamorous sky-blue outfit. The actress's stunning appearance and vibrant persona in the new visual highlight her portrayal of the character Jabilamma, adding to the excitement surrounding her role in the film.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DCGVEu0Tmtz/?img_index=1

Kiara Advani, who has become a household name in Indian cinema, plays a pivotal role alongside Ram Charan in G'ame Changer'.

The two actors previously worked together on the 2019 film 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama', directed by Boyapati Srinu.

Directed by the legendary filmmaker S. Shankar, 'Game Changer' is set in the world of politics and centres around the story of an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.

The officer, in a bid to reform the system, takes on corrupt politicians and fights for fair elections to overhaul the governance system.

The film, which was announced in 2021, has generated considerable buzz given its gripping narrative and star-studded cast.

The release of the new poster has only increased anticipation for the film, which is slated to hit screens soon.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani also has 'Don 3' and 'War 2' in her kitty.

—ANI