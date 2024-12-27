From Prem to Chulbul Pandey: Celebrating Salman Khan's Iconic Bollywood Journey on His Birthday

New Delhi: As Salman Khan turns a year older, Bollywood fans around the world celebrate the enduring legacy of one of the industry's most iconic stars.

With a career spanning over three decades, Khan's journey from a charming romantic lead to the undisputed "Bhai" of the industry is nothing short of legendary.

To mark his special day, let's revisit some of his most celebrated films that have solidified his position as the box office king of Bollywood.

1. 'Maine Pyar Kiya'

A film that made Salman Khan a household name, 'Maine Pyar Kiya' was Salman's debut movie as a lead actor. The film was the quintessential Bollywood romance of the late '80s. Directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, the film introduced Salman as the lovable and innocent Prem, whose devotion to his love interest, Suman (Bhagyashree), captured hearts across the country. The film was a massive commercial success and earned Salman a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut.

2. 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!'

The 1990s were a golden era for Bollywood, and Salman Khan solidified his place as a romantic lead with 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!'. The film became one of the biggest blockbusters of its time in India. Khan's portrayal of Prem, opposite Madhuri Dixit, made him a household name and firmly established him as one of Bollywood's most adored heroes.

3. 'Karan Arjun'

In 'Karan Arjun', Salman Khan teamed up with Shah Rukh Khan, playing a role that marked the start of his action-packed career. The film, an epic tale of reincarnation, portrayed Salman as a tough and fearless hero, a character that became synonymous with his screen persona.

4. 'Judwaa'

In Judwaa, Salman Khan delivered a double dose of fun as he played twin brothers separated at birth, both with contrasting personalities. Directed by David Dhawan, the film was a perfect mix of comedy, action, and romance, with Salman's performances standing out. His energetic portrayal of both Raja and Prem helped the film become a massive commercial success.

5. 'Tere Naam'

In one of his most critically acclaimed roles, Salman Khan played Radhe, a troubled young man whose love story takes a tragic turn. Directed by Satish Kaushik, the film's intense emotions and Salman's heartfelt portrayal of the character left a lasting impression on audiences. 'Tere Naam' marked a pivotal moment in Salman's career, showcasing his range as an actor capable of handling intense, dramatic roles. His portrayal of Radhe became iconic, with his look and style inspiring a generation of fans.

6. 'Wanted'

'Wanted' is a film that helped Salman Khan make a dramatic comeback to the action genre after a brief lull in his career. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film was packed with intense action sequences, dramatic twists, and Salman's trademark style. His portrayal of a street-smart cop with a mysterious past turned 'Wanted' into a mass entertainer, revitalizing his career and making him the go-to action hero of Bollywood.

7. 'Partner'

In 'Partner', Salman Khan teamed up with Govinda for an all-out comedy about a matchmaker who helps a man win over the woman of his dreams. The film was a commercial success, and Salman's lively performance, alongside Govinda's antics, kept audiences laughing throughout. With its catchy music, colourful characters, and hilarious situations, Partner became one of the most successful comedies of the 2000s.

8. 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'

Salman Khan's portrayal of the simple, kind-hearted Pawan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan became one of the most universally loved performances of his career. The film broke box office records in India and abroad and was lauded for its message of love and unity. The film's success demonstrated Salman's massive international appeal and his ability to connect with audiences across the world.

9. The 'Dabangg' Franchise

Salman Khan's 'Dabangg' was a game-changer for his career, bringing his larger-than-life image to the forefront. As the swaggering cop Chulbul Pandey, Salman redefined the action hero for a new generation. His witty one-liners, fearless demeanour, and impeccable comic timing made Dabangg an instant classic and spawned two successful sequels.

10. 'Kick'

Salman Khan teamed up with director Sajid Nadiadwala for 'Kick', an action-packed film that gave Khan a chance to reinvent himself once again. The movie showcased Khan's versatility and willingness to take on challenging, high-octane roles. His portrayal of the anti-hero Devil was a massive hit.

From a charming lover to a larger-than-life action hero, Salman Khan's journey in Bollywood has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Even after more than three decades, he continues to deliver hits at the box office, whether it's Sultan (2016), Race 3 (2018), or the 'Tiger' franchise.

Salman Khan will be seen in his upcoming action entertainer, 'Sikandar'. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film is set for an Eid 2025 release.

In the film, Salman will share screen space with actor Rashmika Mandanna.

Apart from this, Salman has 'Kick 2' and Aditya Chopra's 'Tiger Vs Pathaan.

Beyond his Bollywood career, Salman Khan has carved out a niche for himself in the world of television with the wildly popular 'Bigg Boss' show.

Since its inception in 2010, Khan's presence as the host has made him a constant on the small screen. His witty one-liners, emotional connections with contestants, and authoritative presence have made Bigg Boss one of the most-watched TV shows in India. He is currently hosting the TV show 'Bigg Boss' 18. (ANI)