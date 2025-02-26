From Kareena Kapoor to Akshay Kumar: B-town celebs mark Maha Shivratri with spiritual posts

Mumbai: As the entire nation celebrates the holy occasion of Maha Shivratri, B-town celebs, including Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor, and others, have wished their fans on the special occasion.

Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share a beautiful picture of Lord Shiva, accompanied by a devotional song.

In her post, she wrote, "May Bholenath's grace remove all evil from life," wishing her followers a blessed Maha Shivratri. She added folded-hand emojis and a red-heart emoji to show her love and respect for the occasion.

Kajol dropped a poster featuring Lord Shiva in the Himalayas, along with a caption that read, "Wishing you strength, peace & blessings this Mahashivratri!"

Meanwhile, her husband, actor Ajay Devgn, also shared a beautiful image of Lord Shiva meditating in the Himalayas. The image featured a glowing moon, with the words "AUM nmH shivaay" written on top. Ajay also wished fans a peaceful Maha Shivratri with a special spiritual message.

Varun Dhawan also joined in the festivities as he posted a video of himself dancing with Ganesh Acharya and Shushant Thamke to their latest track, "Shivoham."



He joined the team to share his happiness with his fans, writing, "Happy Mahashivratri Har Har Mahadev."

Parineeti Chopra's husband, AAP leader Raghav Chadha, shared his visit to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple with his family. In the pictures, Raghav and Parineeti can be seen smiling in one image, and in another, they posed with Parineeti's parents.



Parineeti reshared the post on her Instagram Stories, along with a caption that read, "Har Har Mahadev."

Actress Lara Dutta also celebrated Maha Shivratri in a special way. She visited the famous Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal, one of the holiest temples dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Lara posted a video on her Instagram showing her entering the temple grounds with her team. Dressed in a traditional outfit, she also posed for pictures with fans.

Along with the video, Lara added a caption expressing her happiness at fulfilling a long-held dream of hers and sharing how it had always been her wish to experience Maha Shivratri at one of the sacred Shiva Kshetras. This year, that dream came true.

"I have always wanted to spend one Maha Shivratri at one of the sacred Shiva Kshetras, and today that wish was fulfilled at Pashupatinath Temple, Nepal," she wrote.

"Blessed and grateful for the calling and the opportunity, and thankful for the small army of people that made this possible for me," she added.



Maha Shivaratri, also known as the Great Night of Shiva, is considered auspicious for spiritual growth and signifies victory over darkness and ignorance. It also marks the divine marriage of Lord Shiva--the lord of destruction--with Goddess Parvati, the goddess of fertility, love, and beauty, also known as Shakti (power).

According to Hindu mythology, on the night of their wedding, Lord Shiva was escorted to Goddess Parvati's house by a diverse group of Hindu gods, goddesses, animals, and demons. The Shiva-Shakti duo is considered the epitome of love, power, and togetherness. The festival marking their sacred union, Maha Shivratri, is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India. (ANI)