First Poster of 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' Featuring Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet, and Bhumi Pednekar Released

Mumbai: The first poster of 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi,' starring Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar, was unveiled by the makers of the film on Friday.

After the massive success of 'Singham Again', actor Arjun Kapoor is looking forward to continuing the momentum of his good run at the box office with his upcoming film 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi'. It is directed by Mudassar Aziz.

The film is slated to release in theatres on February 21. In the first-look poster of the film, Rakul and Bhumi were seen sitting on a horse while holding the hands of Arjun Kapoor who was standing in the middle.

At first glance, the film was speculated to be based on an extramarital affair, however, the tagline of the film narrates a different tale.

It read, "Love triangle nahi, circle hai (It's not a love triangle, it's a circle)"

In the poster, Arjun donned a purple shirt while Rakul Preet wore an ivory lehenga. Actress Bhumi Pednekar donned a red salwar kurta.

While sharing the poster, Arjun wrote, "Khencho... Aur khencho!!! Sharafat ki yehi saza toh hoti hai... Kalesh ho ya clash, phassta toh mujh jaisa aam aadmi hai (Translation: Pull...and pull!!! This is the punishment for decency... Be it a conflict or a clash, it is a common man like me who suffers)

Mudassar Aziz, who earlier helmed projects like 'Khel Khel Mein' and 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', has directed 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi'.

Excited about the film, Aziz in a press note said, "As a filmmaker, I've always believed in telling stories that entertain, and leave audiences of all ages smiling. I believe such films that endure and make for repeat viewings."

"Mere Husband Ki Biwi is a film that celebrates the quirks and complexities of romantic relationships. I've always been one for wholesome entertainers--movies that bring friends and families together, make them laugh, and give them something to talk about. That's exactly what we've aimed for with this film," he said.

The director further stated, "It's lighthearted, relatable, and full of moments that will stay with you long after you leave the theatre. I was eager to cast it exactly this way and when the audience meets their characters, they will know just why! "

The plot details remain under wraps for now. (ANI)