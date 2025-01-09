Farah Khan Turns 60 – Celebrating Her Iconic Films and Award-Winning Choreography

Mumbai: The multi-talented Bollywood star Farah Khan celebrates her 60th birthday today. From starting her career as a choreographer to directing blockbuster films like 'Main Hoon Na' and 'Om Shanti Om', this Bollywood star has made a name for herself in the Hindi entertainment industry.

As the director-choreographer rings her 60th birthday today, let's take a look at some of her iconic directorials and choreographed songs.

Main Hoon Na (2004)

This Shah Rukh Khan starrer marked the directorial debut of Farah Khan. Along with King Khan of Bollywood, the film also starred Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty, Zayed Khan, Amrita Rao, Kirron Kher and others in the prominent roles. The movie was commercially successful at the box office, earning the tag of the second highest-grossing film in 2004.

Om Shanti Om (2007)

Farah Khan has directed a handful of films as she focused on quality rather than quantity. It marked the debut of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. It was co-written and directed by Farah Khan. Along with the lead pair, the film also starred Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade, Kirron Kher and Yuvika Chaudhary in the prominent roles. It was the highest-grossing film of 2007.

Tees Maar Khan (2010)

After directing back-to-back successful films at the box office, Farah Khan turned to Akshay Kumar for her next directorial titled Tees Maar Khan. Although the film was not successful at the box office, it was later deemed as one of the best classic parody films in India. It also starred Katrina Kaif, Akshaye Khanna, Aarya Babbar, Raghu Ram, Rajiv Laxman and Ali Asgar in the prominent roles.

Happy New Year (2014)

Directed by Farah Khan and produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, Happy New Year is one of the most successful films in Bollywood. The film featured an ensemble cast of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani, Vivaan Shah and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles. It was one of the highest-grossing films of Bollywood at that time.

Before donning the cap of director, Farah was a noted choreographer of Bollywood and is still regarded as one of the most successful dance choreographers in India. Some of her iconic songs include,

Dhol Bajne Laga

The 1997 movie 'Virasat' starring Anil Kapoor and Tabu in lead roles won the Filmfare Award for Best Choreography for the song 'Dhol Bajne Laga' which was choreographed by Farah Khan.

Chaiyya Chaiyya

The evergreen song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' hogged the Filmfare award for Best Choreography. The dance number from the 1998 flick 'Dil Se' was shot on a moving train that featured Malaika Arora dancing with Shah Rukh Khan.

Ek Pal Ka Jeena

One of the most famous songs from the movie 'Kaho Na... Pyaar Hai' marked Hrithik Roshan's entry in Bollywood. The song hogged the limelight of the whole nation and became a talking point. The hook step proclaimed as the 'air pumping step' choreographed by Farah Khan bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Choreography.

Idhar Chala Main Udhar Chala

The Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta starring song from the 2003 flick 'Koi...Mil Gaya' made the film win the Filmfare Award and the National Film Award for Best Choreography. The romantic song still makes people groove on their feet.

Farah Khan will always be remembered as one of those Bollywood dance choreographers who successfully transitioned to direction. (ANI)