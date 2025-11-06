Farah Khan reveals she walked barefoot to Haji Ali to marry the man she loved, thanks God for not answering her prayers

Mumbai Nov 6 (IANS) Filmmaker Farah Khan, who recently appeared on Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's talk show Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle, revealed how she once did the unimaginable to be with the person she loved once upon a time.

Revealing her story, Farah, without divulging much detail, said, "I had once walked to Haji Ali barefoot just to marry a man that I thought I loved back then." She further quipped, "Thank God Haji Ali didn't answer my prayers." Kajol, making the conversation more fun, said, "God knew better."

The filmmaker, on the same show, went on to disclose how she had a massive crush on Ananya Pandey's father and actor Chunky Panday back in the day. Ananya, who appeared on the show along with Farah Khan and was seated next to her on the couch, couldn't stop blushing upon hearing Farah talking highly of Chunky. Further, Ananya was also seen revealing how, during the shooting of a particular project, she left the set in tears after being reprimanded by Farah Khan.

To this Farah cheekily said that whichever actress leaves the sets in tears of her movie goes on to become a superstar in the future. To this, Kajol, who couldn't agree more with Farah, rooted for her statement.

Long ago, Farah, during her stint as a judge on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, had revealed that her first crush was actor Chunky Panday. To this, co-judge Malaika Arora was also seen revealing that she too had a huge crush on Chunky Panday.

Talking about 'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle', hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, has been garnering mixed reviews.

