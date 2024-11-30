Everything about Lord Krishna motivates us Shahid Kapoor attends 'Rajadhiraaj Love Life Leela show in Delhi

New Delhi: After a successful run in Mumbai, 'Rajadhiraaj: Love.Life. Leela', enchanted the audience in the national Capital. From Shahid Kapoor to Bhumi Pednekar, several well-known faces arrived to witness the musical on Lord Krishna's journey.

Actor Shahid Kapoor shared his experience and said, "It's a great opportunity to watch it in Delhi. Everything about Him motivates us as those are the idols we grew up and all the qualities are special. He is also a little naughty, that's a good quality. You should always keep the child and there are other things as well. We are nobody to talk about it but feelings that matter. The show was done spectacularly.."

With over 100 performers, the mega theatrical has been written by Prasoon Joshi and directed by Indian film personality Shruti Sharma. Stunning visuals, live singing by the actors, a soul-stirring soundtrack by Bollywood composers Sachin-Jigar, and costumes designed by Neeta Lulla come together to narrate the story of Shri Krishna's life and adventures from Vraj to Mewar, and from Mathura to Dwarka.

Bhumi added while praising the performance, saying, "It's an incredible experience and I have been waiting for so long to see it and happy to witness it in Delhi."

Ravi Kishan and Prasoon Joshi also arrived to witness it.

The show received a grand reception on its opening night in New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Auditorium. The auditorium, packed with an enthusiastic audience, bureaucrats and renowned influential figures of the city was joined by Bollywood celebrities.

Executive Producer Bhoomi Nathwani presented the musical masterpiece. The timeless leelas of Krishna's journey have been peened down by renowned screenwriter Prasoon Joshi and directed by seasoned musical theatre expert Shruti Sharma.

Conceptualized and brought to life by the visionary Dhanraj Nathwani, the show enchanted the audience with portrayal of the magnanimity and grace of Krishna, enveloping the venue in a wave of emotions. The grand musical theatrical that arrived in Delhi, after a stellar run at Mumbai's Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre's (NMACC) Grand Theatre, will continue to enthral the audience in the national capital until December 8.

Each scene is brought to life by award-winning director and production designer Omung Kumar's design, transporting the audience to the vibrant world of ancient India, filled with the vivid colours and sounds of Krishna's adventures. (ANI)