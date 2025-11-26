Divya Dutta recalls a hilarious moment when Arjun Rampal made her ‘mascara smudge’

Mumbai: On Arjun Rampal’s birthday, Divya Dutta recalled a moment when she laughed so hard at the actor’s jokes that she ended up smudging her mascara.

In her recent Instagram post, the ‘Veer-Zara’ actress shared a fun, personal anecdote about working with him. She described Arjun as handsome, cool, and kind-hearted, highlighting their professional camaraderie. Divya Dutta fondly recalled how his sense of humour made her laugh so much that her mascara smudged, prompting her to touch up her makeup.

The veteran actress posted a video featuring her cherished moments with the actor. The video montage shows Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal in happy photos from their time on sets, promotions, and behind-the-scenes clicks. Their joyful selfies speak volumes about the bond they share.

For the caption, Divya Dutta wrote, “And this friend, whos drop dead handsome ofcourse, but an absolute cool guy with a golden heart!! We ve done 3 films n #bandish bandits season 2 together!!"an absolute joy to work with and that fab sense of humour! i literally had to go touch up my makeup, coz i smudged t mascara, laughing on his jokes! Happy bday you amazing @rampal72. keep spreading the smiles.”(sic)

Arjun and Divya have featured together in films like “Heroine,” “The Last Lear,” and “Dhaakad.” The two also worked together in “Bandish Bandits Season 2.”

Meanwhile, Arjun also received a sweet birthday wish from his partner, Gabriella Demetriades. She shared a few unseen photos of Arjun with her and their two sons. Gabriella also credited Arjun for teaching them how to live life to the fullest. Wishing her beau on his special day, Gabriella wrote, “Happy birthday to our guy, thank you for showing us how life is meant to be lived.”

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar also wished Arjun Rampal by sharing his intense photos from his upcoming film “Dhurandhar.” For the caption, Dhar wrote, “Happy birthday, Arjun Sir. On screen he’s pure menace but off screen he’s the warmest and one of the most generous souls I’ve known. Love you Bhaiyya. Here’s to many more stories together. Images courtesy team #Dhurandhar.”

--IANS