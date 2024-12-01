Dharmendra shares throwback pic with Guddi co star Jaya Bachchan calls her loving doll

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Veteran actor Dharmendra left his fans in awe with a touching throwback post featuring his "Guddi" co-star Jaya Bachchan.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Sholay' actor shared a picture that appears to be from the sets of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', where the two recently worked together.

Along with the picture, the actor added an adorable caption that read, calling Jaya Bachchan his "loving doll" and praising her talent.

"Guddi, will always be my loving doll. She is a world-class artist, and she always talks high about me. (From Guddi to Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani)," he wrote.

