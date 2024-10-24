Boman Iran wins Best Actor Award for 'The Mehta Boys' at IFFSA Toronto

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Boman Irani has received the Best Actor Male award in the feature film category at the International Film Festival of South Asia (IFFSA) Toronto Film Festival.

Boman was recognized for his impressive performance in his latest film, 'The Mehta Boys'.

Sharing a post on Instagram, IFFSA Toronto wrote, "Best Actor Male Feature Film - Boman Irani for The Mehta Boys. Boman Irani brings to life a complex character with a deft blend of humour and depth, engaging audiences from the very first scene."

Watch: https://www.instagram.com/p/DBcX6ksR9a9/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=29273321-2e46-40ac-93a1-e111fde384b1

'The Mehta Boys' is Boman Irani's directorial debut, and the film was also recently screened at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival.

In this movie, Boman portrays a father navigating the emotional ups and downs of his relationship with his son. His performance captures both the humour and depth of their bond, resonating strongly with viewers and earning him recognition at various film festivals.

Also Read: Check out trailer of Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi's film 'Amaran'

The cast, including Avinash Tiwary and Shreya Chaudhary, were present at the festival, along with co-writer Alex Dinelaris and producers Danesh Irani of Irani Movietone and Anikta Batra of Chakboald Ltd.

The movie is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video.

—ANI