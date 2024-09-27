'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' teaser: Kartik Aaryan faces off against Manjulika in thrilling first-look clip

Mumbai: The highly anticipated teaser for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' was unveiled on Friday, marking the return of Vidya Balan as the iconic character Manjulika.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, who helmed the previous instalment, this latest chapter features Kartik Aaryan reprising his role as Rooh Baba, a ghost hunter tasked with confronting Manjulika.

The teaser opens with the haunting notes of "Ami Je Tomar," heralding Vidya's dramatic return to the franchise after her memorable performance in the original film released in 2007.

Watch: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DAaQ0yptiN1/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The preview showcases a nod to one of the first film's most chilling scenes, where Manjulika lifted a bed with her bare hands.

In this instalment, she is seen lifting a heavy chair, screaming with intensity as she tries to break free from her confines.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/news/showbiz/hollywood/holy-hollywood-batman-is-the-first-superhero-with-a-walk-of-fame-star

Kartik Aaryan's character, Rooh Baba, makes a dramatic entrance, questioning, "Kya Laga tha kahani Khatam hogayi?"

The teaser offers a glimpse of an enraged Manjulika striving to escape from her dungeon, setting the stage for a thrilling confrontation.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/news/showbiz/bollywood/jigra-movie-trailer-out-alia-bhatts-action-packed-drama-to-hit-theatres-soon

Prior to the teaser release, the filmmakers teased fans with an intriguing poster depicting a haunted palace and silhouettes of ghosts overtaking a dark sky.

In a post on Instagram, Aaryan wrote, "Rooh Baba Vs Manjulika...Iss Diwali #BhoolBhulaiyaa3. #YeDiwaliBhoolBhulaiyaaVaali," igniting excitement for the film's release.

Watch: https://www.instagram.com/p/DAXwgI6tM0P/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Earlier the film's team also shared a blood-stained door poster shared by Aaryan, building anticipation for a spine-chilling cinematic experience this Diwali.

Celebrating the film's wrap, he shared a video of the cast and crew enjoying cake together, exclaiming, "Arey pagalo...Its a Wrap for #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 Haveli ka darwaza ek baar phir khulne ke liye taiyaar ho chuka hai...See you This Diwali."

Set to release during the Diwali festival in 2024, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' promises to deliver a blend of psychological horror and comedy that the franchise is known for.

Kartik Aaryan expressed his excitement about Balan's return, stating on Instagram, "And it's happening. OG Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling! #BhoolBhulaiyaa3."

—ANI