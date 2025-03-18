Ayan Mukerji Requests Privacy at Father Deb Mukherjee's Prayer Meet in Mumbai

Mumbai: On Tuesday evening, a prayer meeting was held in Mumbai in memory of late actor Deb Mukherjee. His bereaved son, Ayan Mukerji, greeted the paps, requesting them to respect his family's privacy in difficult times.

"Humare paas jagah nahi hai, humne shlokas rakhe hain. Agar photographers aayenge, toh awaaz hogi, aur wahaan jagah bhi nahi hai. Please, aaj ke liye rehne do. Please understand," he told paps prior to the prayer meet.

Several members of the film industry, including Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Siddharth Roy Kapur, attended the prayer meet.

Born in Kanpur, Deb Mukherjee was part of the famous Mukherjee-Samarth family, whose involvement with the film industry spans four generations, beginning in the 1930s.

His mother, Satidevi, was the only sister of Ashok Kumar, Anup Kumar, and Kishore Kumar. His brothers included successful actor Joy Mukherjee and filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee, who married Bollywood star Tanuja.

His nieces are Kajol and Rani Mukerji.

Deb Mukherjee had been married twice. His daughter, Sunita, from his first marriage, is married to director Ashutosh Gowariker. His son, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, is from his second marriage.

He worked in movies like Sambandh, Adhikar, Zindagi Zindagi, Haiwan, Mai Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki, Karate, Baaton Baaton Mein, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, and others. He was actively involved in organising Durga Puja every year. (ANI)