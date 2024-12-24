Anil Kapoor Unveils First Look of 'Subedaar' on His 68th Birthday

Mumbai: Anil Kapoor who never fails to prove that age is just a number shared the first look of his upcoming film 'Subedaar', on the occasion of his 68th birthday.

The actor who is also known for his evergreen energy to Instagram on Tuesday to share the first look at the film in collaboration with Prime Video.

The poster shows the intense look of the 'Animal' actor, giving fans a glimpse of his intriguing role.

Sharing the announcement on social media, the makers wrote, "A special day calls for a special announcement! #Subedaar, new movie, coming soon."

'Subedaar' features Radhikka Madan as Shyama, the daughter of Anil Kapoor's character, Subedaar Arjun Maurya.

The film is directed by Suresh Triveni, who previously directed T-Series' comedy-drama 'Tumhari Sulu' (2017) and 'Jalsa', both headlined by Vidya Balan.

Vikram Malhotra, Suresh Triveni, and Anil Kapoor serve as producers for the film.

In this action drama, 'Subedaar' Arjun Singh grapples with civilian life, navigating a strained relationship with his daughter, and societal dysfunction. The man who once fought for the nation must now fight enemies within to protect his home and family," read the official synopsis of the project.

'Subedaar' is a joint production by Opening Image Films and Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network (AKFCN), with Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, and Suresh Triveni as producers. (ANI)