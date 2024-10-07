Anil, Janhvi Kapoor can't wait to watch Arjun Kapoor starrer 'Singham Again'

Mumbai: The trailer of Ajay Devgn starrer 'Singham Again' has been trending ever since it was released on Monday morning.

Heaping praise on Arjun Kapoor's performance in the trailer, actors Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor took to their Instagram stories to share their review.

Anil re-shared the trailer video and gave a shout out to his Arjun. He wrote, "Chachu! Your punches hit hard (literally) in Singham Again! Iss Ramayan ka Ravan hai tu!!!! Aag Laga De..The roar of Singham is back."

Janhvi posted, "arjunkapoor what is this madnesss!!!!! We are hyped. We are seated. We cannot wait."

Makers unveiled the trailer on Monday in presence of cast in Mumbai.

The intriguing trailer gives a glimpse of the ensemble cast of 'Singham Again'. It somewhere also makes reference to Ramayana and the characters are presented as modern interpretations for the audience.

In the trailer, Ajay Devgn is shown reprising his role as Bajirao Singham, facing off against Arjun Kapoor. He represents the modern Ram. The film intertwines themes of 'Good versus Evil'.In the film, Kareena Kapoor plays Ajay's wife, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar reprise their roles as Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

A new addition in the Cop Universe is Deepika Padukone, who is introduced as 'Lady Singham'. Tiger Shroff also makes his entry into the team as ACP Satya Pattnaik.

The film has Arjun Kapoor as the main antagonist.

'Singham Again' will be out in theatres this Diwali. It will face a box-office clash with Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

Jio Studios presents the film in association With Rohit Shetty Picturez, Devgn Films, Reliance Entertainment & Cinergy.

—ANI