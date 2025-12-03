Ananya Panday says 'Kartik Aaryan looks out for the film, & not just himself'

Mumbai: Actress Ananya Pandey is all praises for her 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' co-star Kartik Aaryan, claiming that working with him always brings her joy.

Speaking during a media conference in Jaipur, Ananya said that she feels extremely comfortable around Kartik on the set, as he is one actor who not just looks out for himself but for the entire film.

Ananya was heard saying, “I feel very comfortable around Kartik, and I have always felt comfortable. I feel very taken care of when he is around, especially on the set, because I know he is looking out for the film, not just for himself or his character, but for the entire film.”

She added that Kartik manages to create a fun environment on the set, giving everyone the space to share their opinion.

“There is a lot to learn, and the environment is very jokey and fun. It’s never too serious, and everyone can share their opinion and contribute. It’s been a joy to work this way, and even after seven years, it’s going to be the same," Ananya added.

For the unaware, Kartik and Ananya previously worked together in the 2019 drama, "Pati Patni Aur Woh", and this is their second professional collaboration after almost 7 years.

Kartik also recalled how Ananya was just starting out when they first shared screen space.

He applauded how she stands tall today with a newfound confidence, sharper craft, and a mature ease that shows both on and off screen.

Kartik further talked about witnessing Ananya growing over the years, not just as an actor but also as a human being.

Made under the direction of Sameer Vidwans, "Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri", is expected to reach this Christmas on 25th December.

The drama will also see Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in significant roles, along with others.

--IANS