Amit Mishra says working on ‘Andaaz 2’ was akin to stepping into golden era of romantic cinema

Mumbai: Playback singer Amit Mishra, who is known for ‘Bulleya’, 'Manma Emotion jaage’, ‘Allah Duhai hai’, ‘Galti se mistake’ and others, has lent his vocals to the song ‘Hum Jaise Jee Rahe Hain’ from Suneel Darshan’s upcoming romantic musical drama ‘Andaaz 2’. The singer has now said that working on the album made him feel that he is stepping into the golden era of romantic cinema.

The recently released song has struck an emotional chord with listeners. The film is a continuation of the beloved 2003 romantic hit ‘Andaaz’ and is written, produced, and directed by Suneel Darshan himself. ‘Andaaz 2’ explores the next chapter in a story of love, loss, and second chances, marking Darshan’s grand return to direction and reaffirming his legacy of emotional, music-driven storytelling.

Amit considers it a blessing to lend his voice to a song born from the creative collaboration of three iconic forces, director Suneel Darshan’s cinematic vision, Sameer Anjaan’s soul-stirring lyrics, and Nadeem’s timeless music. Together, the team has crafted a track that pays homage to the golden era of Bollywood romance while speaking to the emotional complexities of today’s love stories.

Speaking about his collaboration with Suneel Darshan, Amit Mishra told IANS, “I feel truly lucky to be a part of Suneel Darshan’s musical vision. ‘Hum Jaise Jee Rahe Hain’ is not just a song, it brings back the essence of music from two decades ago. Since this is a musical film, I was aware that my track played a key role in the structure of the narrative and was expected to be one of the film’s USPs. Working on this project felt like stepping into the golden era of romantic cinema, but with the emotional depth and truth of today”.

“The response to ‘Hum Jaise Jee Rahe Hain’ has been truly phenomenal. It’s always an honour to work with Suneel Darshan ji, he was one of the first to believe in me when I started out in the industry. Seeing the song trend since day one and receiving so much love from the audience fills my heart with warmth and gratitude”, he added.

--IANS