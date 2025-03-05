Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif's 'Namastey London' to return to theaters on March 14

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's classic romantic drama, 'Namastey London,' is set to return to theaters in a grand re-release on March 14, 2025.

Fans of the iconic film are in for a treat this Holi, as the movie revives the unforgettable romance, hilarious moments, and thought-provoking cultural conflicts.

The 2007 Bollywood hit, directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, captured hearts across the globe with its perfect blend of romance, comedy, and a poignant exploration of cultural identity.

The re-release promises to bring back cherished memories of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's unforgettable performances as Arjun and Jasmeet ''Jazz'' Malhotra Singh.

Akshay Kumar himself announced the exciting news on social media, sharing his enthusiasm with fans.

On his Instagram account, he wrote, "Thrilled to announce the re-release of #NamasteyLondon on the big screen this Holi, 14th March! Get ready to relive the magic -- unforgettable songs, iconic dialogues, and timeless romance with @katrinakaif, all over again. See you at the movies!"

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with excitement and anticipation, eager to relive the cinematic experience that made 'Namastey London' a cult favorite.

The film tells the story of Arjun, a man caught between his Indian heritage and his Westernised life in London. His life takes an unexpected turn when he becomes part of an unconventional marriage arrangement with Jazz, a young woman whose life and values are shaped by her British upbringing.

Despite initial resistance, their relationship grows into a deeper bond, highlighting themes of love, identity, and the generational gap between immigrant parents and their children.

The film also stars Rishi Kapoor as Manmohan Malhotra, Jazz's father.

Moreover, the soundtrack of 'Namastey London' became a massive hit, with songs like 'Main Jahaan Rahoon,' 'Chakna Chakna,' and 'Rafta Rafta' still remembered fondly by fans. (ANI)