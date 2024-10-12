logo
Showbiz

After 'Gadar 2' success, Anil Sharma announces his new film 'Vanvaas'

This unique take on the Ramayana will explore the modern-day family dynamics, where children force their parents into exile, symbolizing the challenges of contemporary relationships.
The HawkT
The Hawk·
🏷 Bollywood
Oct 12, 2024, 08:07 AM
Vanvaas film poster

Mumbai: On the occasion of Dussehra, filmmaker Anil Sharma, best known for his blockbuster films 'Gadar' and 'Gadar 2', announced his new project titled 'Apne Hi Apno Ko Dete Hai: Vanvaas'.
The film will be made under Zee Studios banner.
Taking to social media, the makers shared an announcement video, offering a first glimpse of 'Apne Hi Apno Ko Dete Hai: Vanvaas'.
"Kahani zindagi ki..... Kahani jazbaat ki. Kahani apno ke vishwaas ki! Pure parivaar ke sang dekhiye parivaar ki film, #Vanvaas, coming soon in theatres near you. Aap sabhi ko Dussehra ki hardik shubhkamnayein," they captioned the post.
Have a look

Watch: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DBAzRaqJ2oo/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Speaking about Vanvaas director Anil Sharma in a press note said, "Ramayana and Vanvaas is a different take on the same where kids make their parents take exile. Kalyug Ka Ramayana jaha Apne hi Dete Hai Apno ko Vanvaas."
Umesh Kr Bansal, Chief Business Officer at Zee Studios, said, "We are thrilled to back such an extraordinary project. Vanvaas offers a fresh take on modern-day family dynamics, and we are confident it will deliver a truly unique experience for the audience."
The cast of the film has not been disclosed yet.

—ANI

Gadar 2 directorBollywood NewsAnil SharmaZee StudiosVanvaasfamily drama movieDussehra movie

Related posts

Loading...

More from author

Loading...