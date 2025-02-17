Actor Sahil Salathia Reacts to Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina Controversy

Jaipur: The ongoing controversy surrounding Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks on Samay Raina's YouTube show India's Got Latent has sparked reactions from several celebs, with actor Sahil Salathia being the latest to share his thoughts on the matter.

Salathia, who walked the ramp on Sunday for designer Mandira Wirk at the FDCI India Men's Fashion Weekend in Jaipur, spoke about the responsibility that comes with being a content creator. He also addressed the current trend of viral content and why creators must be mindful of their influence.

While speaking to ANI, the 'Panipat' actor said, "It's unfortunate, but our literacy rate is not very high. If you use a lot of foul language, you're going to get views. If you do clickbait and use big names, you're going to get views. If you bring people on a show and zalil karo them, you're going to get views because people enjoy that."

Salathia also spoke about how artists should take responsibility for the content they create and said they should not dismiss their influence, as "young kids" look up to them.

"As creators, whether we are artists, actors, musicians, or designers, we all have a sense of responsibility. So I don't like it when people say, 'I'm not responsible. I got my check. I'm popular.' No, you are responsible. A lot of kids and young people look up to you. Even if they don't idolize you, they still pick up certain habits from you. That's why people put you on a pedestal. You have to be more responsible."

Speaking about Ranveer Allahbadia, Salathia said, "That being said, Ranveer is a friend. He's a wonderful guy, and he makes amazing videos on spirituality. But I believe your company matters a lot. If you surround yourself with pigs, things are going to get dirty because everyone's fighting in the mud. So make sure that wherever you go, the environment aligns with your values. The brands you represent should align with you as an artist, and together, you should form a strong, ethical team."

"I'm not saying he's good or bad. I'm just saying that maybe, if he's apologized, it's time to let it go, but it definitely shouldn't happen again. And India's got talent man, not latent. What is that?" he added.

The controversy began after remarks were made by Allahbadia on India's Got Latent, a now-deleted episode featuring Samay Raina, and other panelists. Following the backlash, Raina deleted all related videos, and Allahbadia stated that he and his family had received death threats.

Meanwhile, FIRs have been registered against them in Maharashtra and Assam. (ANI)