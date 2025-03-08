Abhishek Bachchan Talks About 'Be Happy': A Father’s Journey to Fulfill His Daughter's Dream

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan talked about his film 'Be Happy, ' which portrays a beautiful father-daughter bond.

Abhishek plays Shiv, a dedicated single father to his lively and intelligent daughter, Dhara (Inayat Verma). Dhara dreams of performing on the country's biggest dance reality show. However, an unexpected crisis threatens to crush her dream, leaving Shiv with a tough choice.

To keep his daughter's hopes alive, he embarks on an extraordinary journey--challenging fate, rediscovering himself, and finding the true meaning of happiness.

In a conversation with ANI, he said, "Shiv is a banker in Ooty, who stays with his daughter Dhara. He is a widower. Dhara wants to participate in a dance competition and go to Mumbai. However, her father is reluctant to send her away from her. Later, he allows her to go, and it shows the struggle of a father to fulfill his daughter's dream. There are a number of movies that are made on a mother putting all efforts for their kids, but this film shows the love of a father for his daughter."

The film stars Nora Fatehi, Inayat Verma, Johny Lever and Harleen Sethi.

Remo D'Souza directed the dance drama. While talking about the project, he said, " It's a simple story of a father and daughter. The film shows under what conditions he allows his daughter to go to Mumbai and what he faces for her. We have seen many films showing the bond of a mother with her children; this I have made from the point of view of a father," said Remo.

While praising Inayat, who plays Dhara, Abhishek said, "She is a not a child artist but a mature actor and comes well prepared on sets. We need not to put much effort while working with her .."

The makers of the Abhishek and Nora starrer Be Happy recently unveiled the trailer. Packed with elements of humour, bittersweet moments, dance, dreams, care, and passion, the film shows the emotional, loving, and caring bond between a single father and his passionate daughter. It shows the dedication and passion of a daughter for making her career in dance and how her father is initially reluctant but later supports her in fulfilling her dreams.

Taking to Instagram, Prime Video dropped the trailer of 'Be Happy' and wrote in the caption, "Sometimes it takes two to achieve a dream ..#BeHappyOnPrime, March 14"

"Playing Shiv was an emotional journey, as he is a father fighting against time and fate to make his daughter's dream come true," said Abhishek Bachchan in a statement.

"'Be Happy' is more than just a movie; it's a powerful testament to resilience--reminding us that the bravest thing we can do is keep moving forward, even when life's toughest moments try to hold us back, much like in dance. The film owes its heart and soul to Remo's vision and expertise. His ability to weave depth and emotion into every scene is unparalleled, and I believe the audience will feel a profound connection to the story and its characters. I'm looking forward to the movie premiering on Prime Video on March 14," he added.

Nora shared, "Working on 'Be Happy' has been an incredibly rewarding experience. Portraying a dancer was especially meaningful to me, as it allowed me to merge my two greatest passions--acting and dancing. I've always enjoyed working with children, and it was wonderful to see Inayat bring such authenticity to her character. Sharing the screen with Abhishek Bachchan was a fantastic experience--his dedication and focus elevated every scene."

She continued, "Reuniting with Remo D'Souza, a visionary director and renowned choreographer, was equally inspiring. His expertise in dance storytelling pushed me to bring out the best in my character. "

Lizelle Remo D'Souza said, "'Be Happy' weaves a simple yet heartfelt narrative, beautifully capturing the bond between a father and daughter against the backdrop of a dance competition. It balances emotion with light-hearted moments, exploring universal themes that will resonate deeply with viewers."

Produced under the banner of Remo Dsouza Entertainment Pvt Ltd by Lizelle Remo D'Souza and directed by Remo D'Souza, 'Be Happy' follows a heart-warming journey of a single father and his wise-beyond-her-years daughter

'Be Happy' is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video on March 14. (ANI)