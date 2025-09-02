Abhijeet Bhattacharya to perform with son Jay Bhattacharya in 'longest tour' of his life

Mumbai: Playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, who is known for his mellifluous meaning voice, and is a favourite of the millennials, is set to embark on his North America Tour 2025.

The singer will take to the stage with his son Jay Bhattacharya, and has called it the “longest tour” of his life, so far. The tour will span the USA and Canada.

The tour will begin on October 4 in San Jose, followed by Seattle on October 5, Los Angeles on October 11, San Diego on October 12, Portland on October 17, Chicago on October 24, New Jersey on October 25, Boston on October 26, Toronto on November 1, and will conclude in Dallas on November 2, 2025.

Talking about the tour, the singer told IANS, “This tour is incredibly close to my heart. In my career spanning over four decades, I have sung for generations of music lovers, and it’s not just about revisiting the golden melodies of the 90s. Performing alongside my son Jay on such an extensive tour makes this chapter truly unforgettable. This is the longest tour of my life, and to share the stage with my son feels like passing on a legacy while celebrating it together in front of thousands of fans”.

He further mentioned, “For me, music has always been about connection, with my audience, with my songs, and now, with my son in a new way. I feel grateful, excited, and deeply humbled to share these nights of nostalgia and fresh energy with fans across the U.S. and Canada. Every city and every audience has given me immense love over the years, and I look forward to giving back that same love, this time with Jay bringing his own flavor and energy to our performances”.

The setlist for the tour include some of his greatest hits including ‘Chalte Chalte’, ‘Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon’, ‘Main Hoon Na’, ‘Dhadkan’ songs, ‘Dhoom Taana’, ‘Dilbara’, ‘Khiladi’, ‘Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha’ and others.

The tour promises to take audiences on a nostalgic journey through Abhijeet’s classic hits while introducing Jay’s unique talent, adding a refreshing new dimension to the performances. Together, they bring a rare father-son musical legacy to the stage, uniting tradition with fresh energy. This rare father-son collaboration between Abhijeet and Jay captures the essence of a musical bond across generations, blending nostalgia with youthful energy while carrying forward a legacy that bridges the golden era of retro melody with today’s vibrant soundscape.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya has lent his voice to some of the biggest superstars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Ajay Devgn, and others.

With ‘Retro 90s North America Tour 2025’, Abhijeet proves that his music is not just a part of the past but a living legacy carried forward into the future.

--IANS