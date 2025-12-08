Abhay Deol recalls a fond memory with uncle Dharmendra on his birthday

Mumbai: One of Bollywood's most legendary actors, Dharmendra, would have turned 90 years old on Monday.

Marking the special day, his nephew, and actor, Abhay Deol, recalled a fond memory with his uncle.

The 'Dev D' actor took to his official Instagram handle and uploaded a throwback photo with the 'He-Man' of Bollywood, where a little Abhay and Dharmendra were seen gazing into the distance.

Revealing the story behind the image, Abhay captioned the post, "Must’ve been 1985 or ‘86. I had just been scolded so I was upset. He called me to him, sat me down by his side and said, “look at the light”, and had the photographer click this pic. (sic)."

The 'Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!' actor added, "I look forward to the moment I hear him say those words to me again, when my time comes. Today was his birthday."

For the unaware, Dharmendra’s younger brother Ajit Singh Deol is Abhay's father.

Marking her father's birthday, Esha Deol promised to continue Dharmendra's legacy with 'pride & respect' in a heartfelt post.

Reflecting on her equation with her late father, who passed away on November 24, she wrote on her IG, "To my darling Papa...Our pact, the strongest bond . “ us “ through all our lifetimes, all the realms and beyond ….. We are always together papa . Be it heaven or earth . We are one (sic)."

"For now I have very tenderly, carefully & preciously tucked you in my heart … deep deep inside to carry on with me for the rest of this lifetime.

The magical precious memories….. life lessons , the teachings, the guidance , the warmth, the unconditional love , the dignity and the strength you have given me as your daughter cannot be replaced or matched by any other," Esha added.

Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after reportedly complaining of breathlessness. However, after getting the necessary treatment, he was discharged from the hospital on November 12, continuing his recovery at home.

--IANS