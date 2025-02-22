Aadar Jain Marries Alekha Advani in Traditional Ceremony in Mumbai

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Aadar Jain and his longtime girlfriend Alekha Advani have officially become husband and wife.

The couple exchanged vows in a traditional Indian ceremony in Mumbai on Friday evening, surrounded by their closest friends and family members.

The bride and groom exuded traditional charm at the wedding. Aadar Jain looked every bit the royal in a white sherwani paired with an emerald necklace that added to his regal aura.

Alekha, on the other hand, was a vision to behold in a traditional red lehenga with intricate golden embroidery.

As the couple stepped out of the venue, they posed for the paparazzi, first as a newly married pair and later alongside their families.

Several prominent Bollywood celebrities attended the wedding ceremony, including Aadar's cousins Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor. Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Saif Ali Khan were also present.

The couple exchanged vows in a Christian ceremony in Goa in January. Their Roka ceremony took place in November last year and was attended by several celebrities from the Bollywood fraternity.

Aadar had earlier made their engagement public in September 2023, sharing a heartfelt moment with Alekha in an emotional proposal by the sea. He posted a picture of them together on social media, calling Alekha the "light of my life."

Aadar, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2017 film "Qaidi Band," has previously been linked to actress Tara Sutaria.

Aadar Jain is the son of Reema Jain and Manoj Jain. (ANI)