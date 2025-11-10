Bobby Deol to star in Ali Abbas Zafar’s action romance starring Ahaan Panday

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Bollywood actor Bobby Deol has been signed up to play a grey character for filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming action romance starring Ahaan Panday and Sharvari.

A source close to development said: “It will be incorrect to call Bobby Deol the antagonist of Ali Abbas’ action romance. All the characters in the film are incredibly exciting and Bobby’s character cannot be labelled plainly as black and white.”

The source said that the director will present him as “a mighty, larger than life role that invokes fear in people’s hearts but he is a grey character who is layered and brutal. That’s the newness of Bobby Deol that Ali will explore in his film.”

The source added: “Bobby is currently getting crazy love from audience for his acting in Animal and the recently released Bads of Bollywood. Ali wants to do a fan service to Bobby in his film by presenting him in a never seen before avatar.”

“Ali wants to make people see Bobby do something he has never done before and the actor is incredibly excited to play a character like this.”

“Ali just locked Bobby a week back and everyone is thrilled with this casting because Bobby and Ahaan in the same frame would be superbly exciting to watch.”

The source shared that there will be mayhem on screen but Ahaan and Bobby’s dynamic will be “complex and not as simple as that of a hero and a villain. Wait for Ali to reveal everything in due course of time.”

This yet untitled film is scheduled to start its shooting schedule in the UK in the first quarter of 2026.

Ali Abbas Zafar has made films like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. The script has locked by Ali Abbas Zafar and Aditya Chopra and the film starts its shooting schedule early 2026. The yet untitled film will be the fifth collaboration between Aditya Chopra and Ali Abbas Zafar after Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Gunday, Sultan, and Tiger Zinda Hai.

