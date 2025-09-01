Bobby Deol says ‘love you maa’ as he celebrates b’day of mother Prakash Kaur

Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) Bollywood actor Bobby Deol on Monday morning shared a heart melting note for his mother Prakash Kaur as he wished her a “happy birthday.”

Bobby took to Instagram, where he shared two pictures. The first photograph featured the actor lovingly hugging his mother. The second image had him taking a selfie with his mother and brother Sunny Deol.

For the caption, he wrote: “Love you maa, happy birthday.”

Bobby is veteran star Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur’s younger son. Dharmendra's first marriage was to Prakash Kaur at the age of 19 in 1954, before he entered the film industry. The former couple also have two daughters, Vijeta and Ajeeta.

Bollywood superstar Sunny Deol too on Monday penned a heartfelt birthday note for his mother Prakash Kaur and showcased his love for her through a short message. In the image, the two are looking at the camera and smiling as they pose for pictures.

“Happy Birthday Mama Love You,” Sunny wrote as the caption.

On the acting front, Bobby will next be seen in B***ds of Bollywood, directed by Aryan Khan.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan as a director. The Series features Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Rajat Bedi, Manish Chaudhari, Vijayant Kohli and Rohit Gill.

The Series is produced by Gauri Khan under his production house banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

Bobby also has “Bandar”, an thriller crime drama film directed by Anurag Kashyap. Inspired by a real-life event, the film starring Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra, follows Samar, an aging television star whose celebrity is on the wane.

The film will have its world premiere in the Special Presentations section of the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival on 6 September.

