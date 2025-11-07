Bobby Deol, Jackie Shroff reach Zayed Khan’s house to pay final respects to his mother Zarine Khan

Mumbai Nov 7 (IANS) Actor Zayed Khan’s mother, Zarine Khan (Zarine Katrak), passed away on November 7.

As soon as the news broke out, Bollywood celebrities headed to Zayed’s house to offer their final respects to his mother. Zarine was 81 years old. As per reports, Zarine Khan passed away peacefully today, with her family and loved ones beside her.

Bollywood stars Bobby Deol and Jackie Shroff were seen visiting Zayed’s house to bid Zarine a final goodbye. Jackie was also seen losing his calm at the paparazzi flocking around Zarine's house. He asked them not to overdo it and said, "Ab band karo yeh tamasha (Stop this nonsense)."

The actors, who arrived separately in their respective cars, immediately rushed into the house. A lot of other celebrities too were seen marking their presence at Zayed’s house. For the uninitiated, talking about Zarin Katrak, she had married Bollywood star Sanjay Khan in 1966.

She is survived by four children: Zayed Khan, Sussanne Khan, Farah Khan Ali, and Simone Arora. She was also the former mother-in-law of Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, who had married her daughter Sussanne in early 2000. Though not an actor on the professional front, Zarine Khan had essayed the role of Dev Anand's secretary, Jenny Fernandes, in 'Tere Ghar Ke Saamne', released in 1963.

Khan, over the years, enjoyed her social status of being a star wife and a strong, independent mother to her children. Her daughter Sussanne Khan is a well-known interior designer, and not many know, but Zarine herself was deeply involved in design and architecture.

For the uninitiated, Zarine Khan had stood by her husband, Sanjay Khan, rock solid during his fire accident on the set of the television series 'The Sword of Tipu Sultan' in 1990, where he had suffered severe burns.

Recently, Farah Khan and her star cook, Dilip, had visited Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s house to shoot their popular vlog series. It was probably Zarine Khan’s last onscreen appearance.

–IANS

rd/