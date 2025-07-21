Blown away by the script of Ravi Mohan's film 'Bro Code', says director Sakthivel

Chennai, July 21 (IANS) Well known Tami film director Sakthivel, who has just finished reading the script of director Karthik Yogi's upcoming film 'Bro Code', featuring actor Ravi Mohan in the lead, has now said that he was "blown away" by the manner in which the script has been written.

Sakthivel took to his timeline on X to share his thoughts on the upcoming film, which is being produced by actor Ravi Mohan's newly launched production house Ravi Mohan studios.

Sakthivel said, "Just finished reading #Brocode Script! I'm BLOWN AWAY by the fantastic Writing, fun max treatment throughout! Ravi sir, SJS sir, I'm sure it's a blast in every sequence... it's a sure shot BLOCKBUSTER Mr @karthikyogidir. Winner ayya @shiyamjack @RaviMohanStudio. Andha Bangkok sequence shoot pannumpodhu marakkama kooptrunga"

The director also gave away the fact that the unit would shoot an important sequence in Bangkok.

Talking to IANS, Sakthivel said, "I was one of the five or six directors to whom they had given the script. It was for branding purposes that I began to take a look at the script but I was just blown away by the way it has been penned."

The film will be a full-length action comedy entertainer. The film, sources had pointed out, will feature actor S J Suryah in a pivotal role with a positive spin to it.

This apart, the film is likely to feature four heroines. Music for the film is being scored by Harshvardhan, best known for his work in 'Animal'. Bro Code incidentally will be the first film to be produced by Ravi Mohan's production house.

Ravi Mohan, meanwhile, has a series of other interesting films lined up as well.

Some of his eagerly awaited films include director Sudha Kongara's Parasakthi, in which he plays the antagonist, and his political thriller 'Karathey Babu'.

Sources in the industry have said that the actor is now working on losing upto 12 kilos for a particular sequence in director Ganesh K Babu's political thriller in which he plays the titular role of Karathey Babu.

This apart, the actor is also gearing up to direct his first film, featuring actor Yogi Babu in the lead.

