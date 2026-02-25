Birthday star Shahid Kapoor zooms into the new year with a fun bike ride

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Actor Shahid Kapoor is celebrating his 45th birthday on Wednesday, and he decided to step into another year of his life with a fun bike ride.

Shahid took to his official Insta handle and posted a video of himself enjoying his special day with a bike ride.

The 'Haider' actor was seen looking all handsome on the two-wheeler, posing in a helmet, a white shirt, and matching shorts.

Enhancing the vibe of the clip, he added the "Free Bird" track by Lynyrd Skynyrd in the backdrop.

"Zooming into the new year ! All my blessings in my pocket. Keep it real you all and always make it count (sic)," Shahid wrote the caption.

As the 'Vivah' actor turned a year older, several members of the entertainment industry wished him with adorable posts on social media.

Shahid's 'Chance Pe Dance' co-star Genelia Deshmukh shared a picture with him from her wedding to Riteish Deshmukh on her IG. The pic, which featured the two sharing a warm hug, was captioned, “Dear Shahid, wishing you a year filled with victories, endless laughter, and everything that makes your heart happiest! Happy Birthday."

Shahid's 'Vivaah' female lead, Amrita Rao, also uploaded a still from the blockbuster hit on her Insta Stories. Amrita had edited the photo by adding a cake and the text "Happy Birthday" to it.

Actress Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "Happy Birthday, Shahid! May this year elevate you to new heights and bring endless reasons to celebrate. Keep shining and keep killing it!"

Work-wise, after "O Romeo", Shahid will be seen in "Cocktail 2", co-starring Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, and the second season of his beloved show "Farzi 2".

Recently, Shahid revealed that he would like to go on a holiday after winding up his professional commitments.

During an “Ask me anything” session on Instagram, a fan asked Shahid, “What’s after Cocktail 2 and Farzi 2?”

To this, Shahid replied with a simple, “Holiday !!!”.

