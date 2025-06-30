Bipasha Basu reveals daughter Devi’s ‘favorite human’ isn’t dad Karan Singh Grover

Mumbai, June 30 (IANS) Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu revealed who her daughter Devi’s ‘favorite human’ is — and it’s not her father, Karan Singh Grover.

On Monday, the ‘Alone’ actress took to Instagram to wish her father, Hirak Basu, on his birthday and revealed that he is her little girl’s favorite person. Bipasha shared a heartwarming video montage featuring cherished memories with her father. The touching clip also includes glimpses of Karan Singh Grover posing with Hirak Basu, along with sweet moments of little Devi playing with her grandfather. It features several family photos from vacations and outings as well.

For the caption, the 'Phir Hera Pheri' actress wrote, “Happy Birthday to the best Father in the world Stay healthy, happy , witty, funny joyous forever We all are so lucky to have you as our Papa… Devi’s favourite Human- Her Dadu.” The actress also added The Kiboomers’ popular track ‘I Love You Daddy,’ as a background score for the video.

Meanwhile, Bipasha Basu had recently celebrated her ninth wedding anniversary with Karan Singh Grover. She shared an emotional video collage on Instagram, showcasing precious memories from her wedding, reception, and the nine anniversaries she and Karan Singh Grover have celebrated over the years. The montage ended with a tender moment of the couple with their daughter Devi, joyfully cutting a cake during their getaway in the Maldives.

“Happy 9th Monkeyversary To My Everything Monkeylove Forever,” Bipasha captioned the post.

For the unversed, Bipasha and Karan first met on the sets of their film "Alone" and the two soon fell in love. The couple tied the knot on April 30, 2016. In August 2022, they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Devi Basu Singh Grover.

On the work front, the 46-year-old actress made her Bollywood debut with the thriller “Ajnabee” in 2001. She gained wider attention with the erotic thriller “Jism” in 2003 and went on to star in films like “No Entry,” “Dhoom 2,” “Phir Hera Pheri,” “All the Best: Fun Begins,” “Race,” and “Bachna Ae Haseeno.”

In the 2010s, she made a mark in the horror genre with films such as “Raaz 3D,” “Aatma,” “Creature 3D,” and “Alone.”

After taking a break from acting, Bipasha returned to the screen in 2020 with the web series “Dangerous,” a crime thriller co-starring Karan Singh Grover, Sonali Raut, Natasha Suri, Suyyash Rai, and Nitin Arora.

