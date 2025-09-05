Bipasha Basu indulges in 'never ending' chats with her baby girl Devi

Mumbai Sep 6 (IANS) Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu, as much as she is a thorough professional, is equally a doting mother to her two-year-old baby girl, Devi. The actress always manages to sneak out time from her professional commitments for her little girl.

Basu, on Friday, shared a picture of herself indulging in some quality time with her baby girl.

Going by the looks of it, it seems that the mother-daughter duo is out for a fancy staycation in a plush Mumbai hotel.

In the picture, little Devi in her cute plaits is seen expressing herself to her mommy, while Bipasha is seen listening to her with all attention.

Recently, Bipasha shared an adorable video of her baby busy making the idol of Lord Ganesh for the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

For the uninitiated, Bipasha tied the knot with actor Karan Singh Grover in April 2016 in a star-studded traditional Bengali wedding ceremony in Mumbai.

The couple welcomed their first baby, a girl, in November 2022.

Bipasha had revealed that they named her Devi for her resemblance to Indian goddesses' spirit and zeal for fighting back against every problem with all her strength.

Basu's daughter, at birth, was diagnosed with a ventricular septal defect (VSD), a condition involving two holes in the heart.

Devi was just three days old when she was diagnosed with the condition and underwent open‑heart surgery when she was just three-months-old. The little girl is the centre of Karan and Bipasha's world.

