Bipasha Basu flaunts festive look with her viral song “Bipasha Bipasha”

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Actress Bipasha Basu recently treated her fans to a mesmerising reel on social media, where she looked breathtaking in her Durga Puja attire.

The video highlights her elegance as she flaunts a traditional ensemble, complete with intricate jewellery and a radiant festive glow.

What added an extra charm to the reel was the choice of background music. Her own chart-buster song, "Bipasha Bipasha", from the movie "Jodi Breakers", starred R. Madhavan. The song, which had become a viral sensation back in its day, has often resurfaced on social media over the years. This time, fans were delighted to see the "OG" Bipasha herself embrace the trend, adding a nostalgic yet personal touch to the celebration.

Bipasha, who has had a successful career with films like “Raaz, Jism, Dhoom 2, Corporate, Race, and Raaz 3”, has always been admired for her bold screen presence and fitness journey. After the birth of her daughter Devi in 2022, with husband Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha saw taking a sabbatical from films to focus on motherhood.

Recently, the actress shared an adorable video where her little Devi could be seen sitting on her father Karan Singh Grover's lap during a car ride. Dressed in a pink frock with matching bows in her hair, the tiny tot is seen trying to sing the “Jai Ganesh Deva” song in her own innocent baby language, making it all the more endearing.

Not many know; the two-year-old at birth was diagnosed with a ventricular septal defect (VSD), a condition involving two holes in the heart. Devi was just three days old when she was diagnosed with the condition and underwent open‑heart surgery when she was just three months old.

–IANS

rd/