Bina Kak remembers meeting Dharmendra in 1986 during her tenure as Deputy Minister

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Veteran actress-turned-politician Bina Kak recalled her first meeting with Bollywood legend Dharmendra back in 1986.

As the whole nation prays for the ‘Sholay’ actor’s health, Bina shared nostalgic memories of her encounter with the veteran actor, reflecting on the moment she met him during her tenure. In her heartfelt post, she described the experience as memorable. Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya’ actress posted a monochrome image of Dharmendra and wrote, “Dharam P ha jee (bhappa jee ) that’s what I call him. First met him when I was deputy minister in 1986 in Rajasthan where he was shooting. He had come to meet the them CM late Harideo Joshi jee .. what a man he shook hand with me My hand just got lost in his big hand!!”

“Stayed in touch !! Loving , khandani, cultured, extremely affectionate family man. Who loved nature and good food Stay there PA jee. You are a fighter just be there The Nation is praying for your Good health.”

Bina Kak’s post comes as Dharmendra is in the hospital, with the nation praying for the veteran actor’s speedy recovery. False reports about Dharmendra’s death have been circulating on social media. The hoax even tricked several celebrities and prominent political leaders, prompting them to post condolence messages online.

However, the latest updates on Dharmendra’s health confirm that the veteran actor is “recovering and responding to treatment.” When IANS reached out to Sunny Deol’s team, they shared, “Sir is recovering and responding to treatment. Let’s all pray for his good health and long life.”

Hema Malini took to social media to slam the false reports, describing them as “unforgivable” and “highly irresponsible.” She wrote, “What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy.”

--IANS

ps/